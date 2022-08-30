Amber research centre launches education programme for next generation scientists Programme includes courses tailored for age groups from infants to Transition Year students Life

Amber, the Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research at Trinity College Dublin, has launched a new education programme, to integrate STEM subjects into the broader school curriculum.

All lesson plans and teaching resources are linked to curricular objectives from primary level through to Transition Year. Additionally, as part of the programme, Amber are offering cost-free co-taught sessions and visits from scientists to bring materials science to life in the classroom.

“From climate change to the energy crisis, so much of what children hear about the scientific world might sound very complicated and gloomy so our programme is specifically designed to inspire and to equip them with the knowledge and confidence that they need to explore and address societal challenges,” explained Dr Amy Fahy, primary school teacher and education manager at Amber.

“We wanted this course to be as practical and relevant as possible, that’s why many of the activities, from creating biodegradable plastics and exploring electricity and chemical reactions, are linked to sustainable development goals which our own Amber researchers and scientists are working on right now.

“This programme will help our youngest generation to develop important 21st Century skills such as communication, collaboration, and critical thinking as well as the foundations of literacy and numeracy. Ultimately, we want to equip teachers across Ireland with the tools and activities that could unlock a passion and possibly a future career in science for their pupils.”

