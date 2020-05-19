SFI Future Innovator Prize shortlist revealed

Twelve teams progress to the Seed Phase of the Zero Emissions Challenge and Artificial Intelligence for Societal Good Challenge Print Print Life

Twelve teams have been shortlisted to progress onto the next phase of the SFI Future Innovator Prize.

Funded by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation through Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the competition is part of an overall government plan to cultivate challenge-based funding in Ireland.

The two challenges, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Societal Good Challenge and the Zero Emissions Challenge, are run in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Six teams have been shortlisted from each challenge.

Two overall winners will be announced at the end of a 12-month programme. Both challenges have prizes of €2 million. The Zero Emissions Challenge has an additional bonus prize of €1 million for a team that develops a negative emissions technology, that is a technology that reduces levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The shortlisted seed phase teams hail from University College Dublin; Trinity College Dublin; University of Limerick; NUI Galway; University College Cork and Tyndall National Institute.

During the seed phase, these teams will be expected to further validate and prototype their solutions to compete for the overall prize.

The competing teams are led by academic researchers and ‘societal impact champions’ drawn from a range of disciplines and stakeholder groups in an effort to support convergent and collaborative problem-solving.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphrey said: “These teams are addressing key societal challenges Zero Emissions and Artificial Intelligence for Societal Good. I commend the researchers on their inspiring solution-focused ideas.”

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that ongoing significant national and global issues including climate change, disease diagnosis and treatment continue to be addressed. Programmes such as the Future Innovator Prize empower our innovators to deliver creative solutions to important issues where we as a society will benefit.”

For further information on all the shortlisted projects, visit: https://www.sfi.ie/challenges/ai-societal-good/ and https://www.sfi.ie/challenges/zero-emissions/

TechCentral Reporters