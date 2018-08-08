How to set iCloud to save e-mails on your Mac

Backing up your correspondence on a single cloud service has many advantages Print Print Life

It’s certainly not unusual to want to store your data only on locations over which you have full control – not some company’s cloud, even if that’s Apple.

Apple’s Mail and most e-mail clients on every platform and from every third party optimise their defaults settings around leaving mail on a server. That’s the modern way, where we can reach the same mail storage on any device, as well as through Web mail.

However, it’s possible to avoid all this. You just have to change a view settings and rethink how you file mail once you’ve dealt with it. You can archive messages on a single Mac and store them there without leaving a copy on the server. (You’d better be making backups, Time Machine or otherwise, or you’ll be sunk if your drive fails.)

Your Inbox will always remain on the server. The Inbox is essentially a window into messages that have arrived and you haven’t processed. You make one change in settings and one change in behaviour for everything else.

In Mail in macOS, follow these steps:

Select Mail > Preferences and click Accounts Select iCloud in the list at left In the Account Information tab, set Download Attachments to All (The only reason to avoid this if you get frequent large attachments in messages you delete without needing those attachments.) In the Mailbox Behaviors tab, for each mailbox popup menu, select a mailbox listed under On My Mac. (If no mailbox exists, you need to create it from the Mailboxes sidebar

Now all the standard Mail behaviour will result in messages being downloaded or stored on your Mac.

On the behaviour side, create all the mailboxes you need under the On My Mac section of the Mailboxes list, and then as you receive e-mail in your Inbox, file those locally into those folders. That removes the messages from the mail server, leaving it stored only on your Mac.

IDG News Service