Security Risk Advisors to create 52 Kilkenny jobs

Security Risk Advisors (SRA) is establishing a European Headquarters and Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Kilkenny. The IDA supported development will create 52 jobs over the next five years. Initial hires will support SRA’s cyber SOC services.

This is the Pennsylvania-based cyber security consulting company’s first office outside of the US. It will enable the company to provide 24/7 service to monitor clients’ systems for attacks. It will also allow SRA to better serve is current European customers and attract new ones.

Tim Wainwright, managing director, SRA, said: “The proximity to top colleges and industry leading companies, in addition to the quality of life in the South East region made the decision to open our first international office in Kilkenny an easy one.”

“The decision to locate their office here is testament to Kilkenny’s highly skilled workforce, as well as its strong network of nearby educational institutions like Waterford IT and Carlow IT, which provide companies like SRA with the talent they need to succeed and grow,” said John Paul Phelan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government. “This announcement is a great boost for the City, and I wish SRA every success in Kilkenny.”

TechCentral Reporters