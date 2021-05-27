Schneider Electric launches easy rack series in Europe

Schneider Electric has launched its Easy Rack Series available exclusively in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Available in a variety of sizes, the Easy Rack series is designed to be quick and easy to install, while simple to scale, customise and accessorise. It delivers a high-quality and cost-effective rack system for a broad range of mission-critical applications, including network closets, edge computing and industrial environments, cloud and colocation data centres.

Easy Racks are fully customisable and available in several heights, widths, and depths, ranging from 24U to 48U units, to 600mm and 800mm widths, and 800mm to 1200mm depth variations. The diverse range also includes rack systems with or without sides and one option, which comes flat packed for easy delivery to sites with deployment challenges such as space or height constraints.

Easy Racks provide a reliable, affordable, and easy to use series of racks, accessories and components from a globally trusted brand that is synonymous with high-quality battery back-up power, data centre and edge computing infrastructure. They are easy to choose, install and accessorise with other components, including the recently launched and feature-rich, Easy Rack PDU series.

Benefits of the new Easy Rack range include:

Fast deployment with a feature-rich, economic rack platform: Fully assembled with essential features, Easy Racks deliver fast deployment and rapid equipment installation for any IT environment. The series offers up to 81% ventilation rate on front and rear doors with static and dynamic load ratings respectively of 1200kg and 600kg

Standardised rack platform: Easy Rack customers can standardise and network rack requirements on one rack platform, delivering easy installation within row-based data centres, wiring closets and remote edge environments. New standard sizes include an 800mm width and 800mm depth form factor, suitable for cabling and patching applications in network spaces

Competitive Cost: It offers a simple, cost effective and easy to use, rack-based infrastructure with seamless design and compatibility across a multitude of IT infrastructures

Increased compatibility: Easy integration with racks, accessories and PDU’s, and with Schneider Electric’s design tools ensures quick to design, deploy and compatible IT solutions.

High-quality systems: From a proven industry leader with legendary reliability and five-year factory warranty

“Our new Easy Rack range offers world-class reliability, performance and accessibility for mission-critical IT in a multitude of applications,” said Rob McKernan, senior vice president, secure power division, Schneider Electric Europe. “Whether used in colocation facilities, in remote edge or enterprise office environments, Easy Racks deliver a high-quality, robust and easy-to-install range of rack enclosures and accessories, at an affordable price.”

Easy racks are fully compatible with Schneider Electric’s open, interoperable and vendor-agnostic EcoStruxure IT management software, allowing remote monitoring of on-premise and distributed IT infrastructure from anywhere, at any time, via any device.

The Easy Rack Series will be available via channel partners in Europe from May 2021.

