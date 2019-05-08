Schneider Electric expands Easy UPS 3 Series

Newest addition to 3-Phase Easy UPS Series offers small and medium businesses competitive specifications requiring lower capital investment Print Print Pro

Schneider Electric, the specialists in energy management and automation, has added Easy UPS 3M, a 60 kVA to 100 kVA (400V) uninterruptable power supply (UPS), to its 3-Phase UPS range of products.

As the name suggests, the Easy UPS 3M is easy to install, use and service. Available in most countries, this unit can fit both in data centres and industrial environments.

The unit has been designed to handle harsh environments, with conformal coated printed circuit boards, replaceable dust filter, operating temperature up to 40°C, and strong overload protection. It protects critical equipment from damage due to power outages, surges, and spikes.

In energy saving eco mode the unit delivers up to 99% efficiency. Ideal for small and medium businesses, it provides less system complexity and saves on CapEx investment.

It features an intuitive display interface, making configuration and monitoring simple. An optional network management card allows customers to manage the UPS status remotely, using Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT cloud-based software suite.

“With our latest 3-Phase offer, Schneider Electric is better able to meet both customer needs and partner requirements in a wide range of industries, making it an excellent fit for small and medium businesses, data centres, and manufacturing facilities.” Christopher Thompson, vice president, 3-Phase line of business, Schneider Electric said: “Easy UPS 3M fills a growing market need for a solution delivering power availability, reliability, manageability, quality, and convenience.”

Schneider boasts a strong global service setup with local networks of service specialists there to provide customers with a full range of services through the entire Easy UPS 3M lifecycle.

With start-up service included, customers can ensure that their unit has been correctly configured.

TechCentral Reporters