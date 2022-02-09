Rubrik names Ghazal Asif as vice president of global partners & alliances New hire will lead channel go-to-market strategy for the region Trade

Rubrik has named Ghazal Asif as vice president of global partners & alliances. She will be responsible for leading Rubrik’s global channel and partner strategy to drive continued growth and engagement with current and future partners.

“We keep investing in the success of our extensive partner strategy and Ghazal’s leadership and channel experience will continue to fuel our data security growth,” said Brian McCarthy, chief revenue officer at Rubrik. “She will act as a catalyst for scaling our partner enablement and accelerating our go-to-market channel strategy around the world.”

Asif is a recognised industry leader, award-winning channel executive, and advocate for diversity and inclusion. She joins Rubrik from Google where she was the head of channel partners in EMEA for Google Customer Solutions, leading channel go-to-market strategy and execution for the region. Prior to that role, Asif held a number of channel leadership roles, including senior vice president of worldwide channels at Cybereason; vice president of worldwide channels, GSP & cloud providers at AppDynamics; and director of global channel sales at Cisco Meraki.

During Asif’s tenure at Meraki, AppDynamics and Cybereason, Asif led transformational efforts driving triple digit growth, globally.

“Ransomware impacts every company in every industry which is driving record customer demand for Rubrik’s data security solutions,” said Asif. “The company is laser focused on the ongoing success of its partner ecosystem and I’m excited to build on this momentum and deliver even greater value to our partners and customers.”

TechCentral Reporters