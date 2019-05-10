Rotunda Hospital launch maternity and neonatal app

From preconception through to 6 weeks postpartum, the app gives patients maternity information and access to advice from medical experts

The Rotunda Hospital has launched a new maternity and neonatal app, ‘Rotundapp’.

The first of its kind to be launched by an Irish maternity hospital, the app focuses on all aspects of pregnancy care with information on staying healthy, antenatal care, body response and infant development.

A neonatal information pack is provided for parents with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

From preconception to 6 weeks postpartum, patients can now access advice from medical experts instantly.

Commenting on the launch, Professor Fergal Malone, master of the Rotunda Hospital said: “The app is designed to provide parents with easy access to information on the go. The new platform provides a wealth of information and advice on a wide range of relevant topics, from preconception right through to birth and post-natal care, ensuring continuity of care for our patients.”

TechCentral Reporters