Rockwell Automation’s Billy Sisk on AI in the pharmecautical sector

The tech giants get a failing grade and how AI can be used to build better medicines Print Print Radio

Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon are the subject of an unusually damning report from the US Government who intend to break up their monopolies. Get the full story.

Also, with the Covid-19 pandemic still raging, we find out how the pharmaceutical industry is using AI and Big Data with Billy Sisk from Rockwell Automation.

