Rimes announces 10 new jobs after opening Cork office
Data management and RegTech specialist looks for data operations, client services specialists
22 May 2019 | 0
Data management and RegTech company, Rimes, have created ten jobs after opening a new office at City Gate, Mahon, Cork.
The company requires highly skilled individuals for the roles, which include data operations and client services.
Christian Fauvelais, CEO & Founder Rimes, said: “Cork is a hotbed of business, technology and innovation that continues to expand and attract world-leading companies. Our local team has a wealth of knowledge and experience which will provide more opportunities for us to work even closer with our existing and new clients.”
TechCentral Reporters
Subscribers 0
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers