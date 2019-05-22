Rimes announces 10 new jobs after opening Cork office

Data management and RegTech specialist looks for data operations, client services specialists

Data management and RegTech company, Rimes, have created ten jobs after opening a new office at City Gate, Mahon, Cork.

The company requires highly skilled individuals for the roles, which include data operations and client services.

Christian Fauvelais, CEO & Founder Rimes, said: “Cork is a hotbed of business, technology and innovation that continues to expand and attract world-leading companies. Our local team has a wealth of knowledge and experience which will provide more opportunities for us to work even closer with our existing and new clients.”

