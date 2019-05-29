Radius Technologies acquires Fortuity

Wexford VoIP solutions provider expands operation to Cork

VoIP telecoms solutions and managed services provider Radius Technologies has acquired Cork-based IT company Fortuity.

Fortuity provides tailored IT infrastructure, maintenance and communications services to SMEs in Cork and the south west region.

“As part of our national expansion plan we had been seeking an acquisition in the south west region and with Fortuity we found a team with an excellent reputation in the market place who share Radius’ passion for excellent customer service and information security,” said Jerry Buckley, MD, Radius Technologies.

“Radius provides a combined team of over 45 staff, delivering engineering, helpdesk and support functions. This, combined with our accreditation and security standards, has created an extremely positive reaction from clients and the wider market.”

Kevin O’Regan, MD of Fortuity, said: “Being part of the Radius team means our clients will receive a greater depth and bandwidth of support, excellent accreditation driven processes and access to a broad range of new private cloud and telecom solutions.

“In any amalgamation our clients are our first priority, and we are delighted to see that Radius’ values and culture are completely aligned with Fortuity. Our clients are already seeing the benefits of our expanded team, product and service offering.”

TechCentral Reporters