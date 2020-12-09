Primary schools receive SFI Discover Primary Science and Maths Awards

More than 300 primary schools nationwide have received a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Primary Science and Maths Award (DPSM). The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their curriculum. Dublin was the county that received the most awards, with 61 primary schools receiving the honour, followed by Cork with 53, Galway with 33, and Limerick with 21.

Over 150 classrooms joined the virtual online close to the awards on 20 November. STEM professionals and science communicators offered their congratulations to students and a live science show with Mark the Science Guy and Ali Knight from Explorium marked the end of the awards.

The closing date for digital submissions was extended to September 2020 to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions and teachers were congratulated for continuing to inspire students and adapt to remote learning environments.

“Science Foundation Ireland is committed to making STEM accessible to all and supporting our young people to embrace the 21st century skills needed for their futures,” said Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society at Science Foundation Ireland. “This means that we must continue working to break down any barriers to engaging young people in STEM and nurturing their ability to be creative, critical thinkers.

“The DPSM Awards are a perfect way to engage students in a meaningful and enjoyable way with STEM in the classroom. It is extremely positive to see so many primary schools taking part and I praise all the teachers involved for their commitment to STEM during a difficult school year.”

Registration for the 2020/2021 Awards and the DPSM/ESERO CPD is now open at www.primaryscience.ie

TechCentral Reporters