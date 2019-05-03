Prepaid Financial Services announce Garmin Pay solution in the UK

Garmin Pay enables users to leave both cash and smartphones at home and make purchases using only their smartwatch Print Print Life

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) has rolled out a Garmin Pay solution in the United Kingdom.

PFS, an e-money payment company, announced its partnership with Garmin Pay, allowing for PFS cards in the UK to be compatible with Garmin smartwatch devices.

Valerie Moran, head of operations & client relations at PFS said: “We enjoyed partnering with Garmin to bring a lifestyle fintech offering to PFS card programme users across the UK. This solution is truly the digital wallet you wear on your wrist with convenience at every turn to ensure great user experiences with each purchase made,”

Garmin Pay allows users to go hands-free and make purchases using only their smartwatch. “We are pleased to have partnered with PFS to offer payment solutions for UK customers,” said Theo Axford, head of product, partnerships & portfolio at Garmin. “For those that live a busy and active lifestyle, the ability to make purchases on the go is crucial to smartwatch users. We are therefore excited to partner with PFS and expand our partnerships with e-payment vendors.

TechCentral Reporters