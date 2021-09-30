Poly to create 200 jobs in Galway

City of the tribes chosen for EMEA centre of excellence Print Print Trade

Global communications company Poly is expected to create more than 200 high-skilled jobs over the next five years at its new EMEA centre of excellence in Galway.

The office is Poly’s first in Ireland, designed to serve as the innovation heartbeat for the company’s 65 offices across the globe. The office will be home to Poly’s primary research & development lab in Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA).

Recruitment is currently underway for a wide variety of roles at Poly across engineering, sales, human resources, customer support, legal, and finance.

advertisement







“Poly always has been a trailblazer and opening up an office in Galway is part of our transformation journey,” said Gloria Loredo, Chief Transformation Officer of Poly. “We believe that this strategic move will enable us to maximize our business performance to better serve customers, leverage the existing technology talent pool in Ireland to fill critical roles, and support our company’s growth.”

“Ireland is known for its top tech talent,” said Paul Dunne, senior director, EMEA Channel Organisation, Poly.

“We believe that opening an office here will help us stay ahead of the transformative shifts that are happening in enterprise communications, helping our customers manage the increasing complexities of today’s world of work. It is also an important step in Poly’s growth and transformation story.”

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Poly’s decision to locate its EMEA centre of excellence in Galway is a significant addition to the West region’s vibrant Tech cluster and testament to the region’s highly skilled and talented workforce,” said CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan.

“The 200 highly skilled jobs being created will be a considerable boost to the region’s economy. Poly’s announcement is further evidence of IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning investment and jobs for regional locations.”

TechCentral Reporters