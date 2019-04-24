Plastics Action Alliance sets sustainable reduction targets

Leading agri-food business pledge to significantly reduce plastic consumption by 2020. Print Print Life

The Irish Plastics Action Alliance (PAA) recently released several ambitious targets to reduce their plastic use.

Comprised of 11 agricultural processing and food businesses, including Keelings, Manor Farm and C&D Food, the Irish industry leaders are making moves toward real sustainable change.

If the targets are met, the recently formed group will have dramatically reduced plastic packaging across operations as soon as 2020.

The groups key objectives include reducing use and quantity of plastic packaging, investigating alternative renewable materials, and redesigning packaging to limit plastic.

If targets are met, by the end of 2020, no packaging waste from participant sites will end up in a landfill, and single use plastic will stop being unnecessarily used in everyday activities.

By 2025, all plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable. As well that, needless single use plastic packaging will be eliminated through improved design or alternative renewable options.

Aidan Cotter, independent chairman of the PAA, said: “It is important to demonstrate that we have a real and binding commitment to the reduction of the use of plastic across our member companies, who are leaders in their respective fields in Ireland. The objects we have set are a tangible demonstration that the Alliance intends to take meaningful action with the introduction of further sustainable processes across their businesses. Some of the objectives we have set are ambitious, but we are confident that they will be met.”

The PAA represents all corners of the agri-food sector, with members from ABP beef, Monaghan Mushrooms, and Aurivo dairy among others.

TechCentral Reporters