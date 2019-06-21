Pinergy calls on more incentives to deliver on Climate Action Plan 2019

Reducing energy consumption needs to be at the forefront of the minds of consumers and businesses Print Print Life

After the government published its Climate Action Plan 2019 to Tackle Climate Breakdown, Pinergy, the smart energy provider, welcomed the report, but called for funding solutions to be put in place to meet the targets and goals.

The smart energy provider plans to help build on the report’s recommendations and actions, but in order to bring about the desired behavioural changes it should be more specific in terms of deliverables, timelines, funding supports and incentives.

According to a statement released by Pinergy, cost-effective sources of renewable energy generation and the effect that reduced energy consumption would have on the environment should be prioritised in the plan.

Meeting 70% renewable energy by 2030 as per the target, will require competitive pricing for energy suppliers and cost-effective generation of renewable energy.

While the report highlights that demand for electricity will increase by 50%, little attention is paid to the possibilities that reduced energy consumption and demand would have on the environment.

A significant amount of homes and businesses in Ireland are still powered by fossil fuels, which is not a sustainable long-term solution. Incentives and government funding to retrofit 500,000 homes and businesses are key to encouraging home and business owners to change their heating solutions and take advantage of new technologies such as heat pumps. Funding and pay-back periods remain a key stumbling block in relation to retrofits and microgeneration projects.

Pinergy’s smart energy technology is used by many to monitor their energy use, as it offers real-time cost updates. Many of its users have significantly reduced their energy consumption and enjoyed savings of over 20% by engaging with its meter-based technology, according to a statement from the company.

Speaking in relation to the government’s commitment to having an additional 950,000 electric vehicles (EV) on the road by 2030, Philip Connor, head of energy services at Pinergy said: “The migration of the nation’s private and public vehicles to electricity and other sustainable energy sources is very welcome. This target is significantly up from an estimated 8,000 expected to be registered by 2020.

“However, Pinergy believes that the focus on the charging points of these vehicles needs to shift from being placed in already congested areas to incentivising locations at home or at place of work which would encourage charging at times of lower electricity demand.

“Pinergy Drive offers drivers the ability to charge their electric vehicle from the comfort and convenience of their home with complete energy solution packages. At Pinergy, we provide the latest EV fast charging points designed for both homes and workplaces.” he said.

Following Pinergy’s announcement that 100% of its electricity is derived from renewable energy sources, Connor said that its customers are well positioned to face the challenges of climate change and building a sustainable energy future.

TechCentral Reporters