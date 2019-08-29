Photographer Kate Nolan appointed artist-in-residence at Digital Hub

The Digital Hub has appointed experienced photographer Kate Nolan as the artist-in-residence at its Dublin 8 campus.

Home to almost 75 established businesses, The Digital Hub is Ireland’s largest enterprise cluster for growing technology companies. Nolan will be among them as desk space will be provided for the duration of her residency. It will conclude in March 2020, with an exhibition of her work.

“As a part of our mission of creating a diverse and creative technology quarter in Dublin 8, it is important to us that we include artists amongst our community,” said Fiach Mac Conghail, CEO, The Digital Hub. “Our residency programme for visual artists allows us to engage in a more sustained and creative way with this mission.”

Commenting on her appointment, Nolan said: “In my work I collaborate with communities in spaces of transition or “in-between” places, to visualise and inquire into the construction of identity. This residency will give me the scope to push and test new ideas within my practice. My work has brought me to border spaces across Europe and the Americas, and I am now fortunate to get to work with the vibrant community in the Liberties that has been my home for the past eight years.”

Nolan’s appointment follows on from award-winning artist and photographer, Mandy O’Neill’s 2018 residency. It also follows the recent announcement of the creation of a Technologist-in-Residence programme at The Digital Hub. Rodhán Hickey, a respected digital innovator, took up residency in the enterprise cluster earlier this summer.

TechCental Reporters