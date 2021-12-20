PFH acquires cloud services provider TerraAlto

ICT solutions company PFH Technology Group has announced the acquisition of cloud services provider TerraAlto, and plans to create 100 jobs.

Headquartered in Dublin, TerraAlto is a ‘born in the cloud’ Amazon Web Services (AWS) advanced consulting partner and managed service provider partner, which specialises in delivering AWS native digital transformation solutions and services 24/7 to clients.

Since its foundation in 2013, the company has developed key proprietary technical expertise and capabilities enabling enterprises and public sector organisations to transition their IT platforms and applications to the cloud.

“This acquisition by PFH further strengthens our service propositions across the ICT spectrum as digital transformation accelerates,” said Paul Hourican, chairman, PFH Technology Group. “We are building on our existing cloud capabilities to offer a more comprehensive public and multi-cloud strategy to our clients.

PFH also announced plans to create 100 jobs for Dublin, Cork and Galway. Hourican added that the additional roles will “meet the growth for services in our cloud and managed services division. The market for private, hybrid or public cloud infrastructure is expanding exponentially. Now PFH is even better positioned to satisfy that demand; demand, which has also been fuelled by Covid-19 with many enterprises deciding they no longer want to manage their own technology infrastructure, preferring instead to move to the cloud.”

“The suite of cloud services that TerraAlto delivers will be valuable additions to the considerable service portfolio already offered through PFH’s 700 strong workforce, 600 of which of which are technical staff deployed across managed services and consulting services,” said Hourican. “We’ve seen revenues increase by 41% in 2021 and revenues in excess of €160m are forecast for 2022.”

“This is a great opportunity for TerraAlto, as part of the PFH Technology Group, to become the number one Amazon Web Service provider in Ireland and Europe,” said Cormac Hogan, founder of TerraAlto. “TerraAlto has unique skills and real-world experience in managing and securely migrating large enterprise organisations to the AWS Cloud,” according to Hogan. “We will continue to provide fast and flexible delivery of AWS solutions with the additional scale and experience that PFH brings. As an Amazon Managed Service Provider Partner, TerraAlto has to complete an extensive independent audit to demonstrate our technical capability and meet AWS’s high standards. This is reassuring for all PFH clients who will benefit from our proven track record and experience in providing end-to-end AWS solutions to customers at any stage of the cloud journey.”

