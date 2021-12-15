Pexip acquires Skedify to accelerate delivery of video enabled B2C applications

Acquisition will enable Pexip to offer improved customer engagement in industries including retail and financial services

Global video communication platform provider Pexip has acquired Skedify, a Belgium based software-as-a-service customer engagement solution, for an enterprise value (EV) of €8 million. The acquisition will enable Pexip to offer improved customer engagement in industries including retail and financial services.

The utilisation of video as a core communication tool has accelerated in recent years for internal meetings in organisations and increasingly in customer-facing applications across industries. Many organisations in sectors like retail and financial services have become increasingly aware of the potential video communication has to improve customer service and interaction.

The addition of the Skedify customer engagement platform to the Pexip portfolio enables Pexip to provide an end-to-end solution that meets the needs of customers in key verticals, such as financial services, high-involvement retail, and HR & recruitment. With Skedify’s capabilities for customer meeting scheduling, lead qualification and video engagement, customer-facing teams can now be equipped with a fully integrated solution by Pexip to enhance their lead generation, productivity, and customer experience. This type of video enablement solution is a key strategic focus for Pexip and is a rapidly growing market.

“Pexip is leading the way in video enablement with its secure and customisable platform, and a key part of what we are doing is powering end-to-end solutions that bring organisations and their clients closer together,” said Niall Doyle, Ireland country manager, Pexip. “Importantly, a recent Pexip survey showed that 84% of respondents agreed that video meetings allow for stronger connections with customers compared to telephone or audio only.

“With the acquisition, Pexip and Skedify will be able to offer their joint customers a platform that easily integrates video to offer a leading customer-facing solution. This will make it easier and faster for customers to deploy a video-enabled digital customer journey.”

