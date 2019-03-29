Paradyn, BT Ireland confirm €1.2m cloud connectivity deal

Paradyn has signed a €1.2 million cloud connectivity deal with BT Ireland. The agreement will enable Paradyn to provide increased bandwidth up to 10Gb/s, resilient connectivity and secure cloud hosting to customers.

By providing customers with a primary and secondary internet connection, Paradyn can ensure zero downtime and ultra-fast internet speeds, in line with the company’s vision to simplify customers’ IT in the increasingly complex world of technology. It can also access more than 37 communications carriers globally, via the enhanced cloud connectivity provided through BT Ireland’s Citywest facility in Dublin. This will support customers operating across multiple sites and also allow customers to scale quickly when needed.

“Secure, reliable and fast connectivity is vital for organisations operating in today’s digital economy,” said Cillian McCarthy, CEO, Paradyn. “They need guaranteed uptime and absolute assurance that their workloads are safe and to meet those needs, we are announcing this investment in additional cloud and connectivity infrastructure.

“Many of our customers require the highest levels of security, as well as backup and data recovery solutions. The additional hosting infrastructure will enable us to continue to provide these services with even greater peace of mind for our customers.

“We pride ourselves on providing an end-to-end IT and communications managed service solution that saves time for our customers by reducing complexity. BT Ireland has a proven track record of providing a secure, reliable service and our partnership with them delivers the stability required by us and our customers.”

Peter Evans, director of wholesale, BT Ireland, said: “Businesses today are ever more dependent on reliable high-speed connectivity, best in class security, and optimum customer service, all of which customers can be guaranteed of with BT.

“Under this new agreement, Paradyn can continue to provide improved resilience and enhanced security solutions to its customers.”

Paradyn manages more than 30,000 public and private sector users who utilise upwards of 75,000 devices between them. Its clients include Ryanair, Bloomberg PolarLake, Carbery Group and Cork, Galway, Donegal, Meath and Wexford County Councils.

TechCentral Reporters