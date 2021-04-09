Paradyn boosts connectivity and cybersecurity for Donegal County Council

Paradyn has delivered a new connectivity and cybersecurity solution for Donegal County Council in a €80,000 deal over three years.

Following a competitive tender win, Paradyn designed and implemented a high-speed wide area network to aid communication and collaboration for the Council′s more than 900 employees and enhance the services provided to its 160,000 citizens.

Furthermore, the project has connected Arranmore Island to the Council’s corporate network for the first time, establishing a virtual private network from the island’s library access point in the Community Centre.

The new network uses Cisco Meraki enterprise technology and is delivered via a cloud platform. It will strengthen the Council’s security, mitigating the risk of cyber-attacks and delivering more visibility across the network and devices. The solution does not require configuration back ups by third parties and gives more control to the IT team who will be able implement changes to the network remotely. Paradyn is also providing proactive support from its security operations centre.

Donegal County Council expects to get a full return on its investment over the next two years.

Sean Dunnion, project leader information systems, Donegal County Council, said: “We wanted to ensure that our staff and the public have high quality and secure access to our services across the entire county. This investment helps us to deliver the highest levels of service to our citizens and allows our staff to be more connected, secure and productive – whether they are working from home or in the office.

Fergal Meehan, head of sales & support, public sector, Paradyn, said: “As well as enabling greater accessibility and productivity, this unified solution delivers extensive insights across all connected devices and seriously strengthens security. With this implementation, Donegal County Council can now enjoy the benefits of a highly connected communications infrastructure which delivers greater capabilities and a higher return on investment.”

