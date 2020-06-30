Paradyn accelerates launch of security centre due to Covid-19

Centre to provide network monitoring, cybersecurity reporting, vulnerability and penetration scanning, and mitigation of remote working cyber-risks Print Print Pro

The launch of Paradyn’s new network and security operations centre has been brought forward by two months in response to the significant increase in malicious threats being faced by businesses during Covid-19.

Based in Little Island, Co. Cork, the Paradyn TotalView Operations Centre will give customers a complete view of their infrastructure and the cyber threat landscape. From the dedicated centre, Paradyn’s security team can provide 24/7 network monitoring, rapid remediation of cybersecurity threats, real-time analysis and detailed reporting of network events, as well as vulnerability and penetration scanning.

Paradyn partnered with global security experts, such as Cisco and Manage Engine, in developing the leading edge security facility. The centre is result of a €250,000 investment, through which Paradyn also created five new security analyst roles.

“Cybercriminals are thriving in the COVID-19 remote working world and businesses are experiencing significant increases in remote access, phishing and social engineering threats,” said Rob Norton, chief technical officer, Paradyn. “Criminals are targeting weak security on personal devices connected to company networks and we have seen several instances where they have targeted corporate and sensitive financial data, such as banking information, login credentials, as well as personal data.”

The new facility will bolster Paradyn’s managed service capability and help Irish businesses remain secure against an increasing volume of cyber-threats. With many businesses currently reliant on remote working solutions, Paradyn said its new centre will enable proactive monitoring of the potential cyber-threats associated with remote working. This includes the overview of mobile device management solutions, which ensure that staff working from home can only access the company network through an authorised and secure device.

Over the next two years, the end-to-end IT and communications service provider expects to generate an additional €2.5 million revenue from the services enabled by the Paradyn TotalView Operations Centre.

Norton continued: “The Paradyn TotalView Operations Centre gives organisations a 360 degree view of their network through our SIEM & SOC modules. With this investment, we have significantly enhanced our threat readiness so our customers can benefit from the latest security tools and be more confident that their data and systems will remain protected throughout COVID-19.

“Even prior to the current crisis, we have seen a prolonged growth in demand for managed cybersecurity services. As cyber-threats increase in both volume and sophistication, it is becoming more complex than ever to keep businesses protected. Organisations can avoid an expensive and never-ending arms race with cybercriminals by leveraging the expertise and advanced technologies of a security specialist like Paradyn. In doing so, they can focus on their core business, assured that they are well secured to face the complex challenges of the modern workplace.”

