Panasonic launches Lumix S1H mirrorles camera

S1H is first full-frame camera capable of video recording at 6K/24p (3:2)

Panasonic’s latest release, the Lumix S1H, is a portable mirrorless camera with a full-frame image sensor for professional-level video quality. According to the company, it is the first full-frame camera capable of recording video at 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio), 5.9K/30p (16.9 aspect ratio), and 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K.

The S1H will be available to purchase for €3999.99 RRP from 19 September 2019.

The newly developed 24.3-megapixel full-frame image sensor is an improvement on Panasonic’s Dual Native ISO. Its Venus Engine processor can achieve high sensitivity with minimal noise across a range of ISO settings. For fans of the VariCam look, its 14+ stops of dynamic range and V-Log/ V-Gamut are compatible with the popular colourimetry.

Unique heat dispersion technologies support unlimited recording time in all recording modes. While HDR (High Dynamic Range) in HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output, and anamorphic 4:3 modes are available together with numerous practical tools for film making including; tally lights, a waveform monitor and a V-Log view assist function.

For high resolution and visibility, it has a rear monitor, rear view finder and status LCD. To combat the effects of shaky hands, the S1H has a dual image stabilisers (IS); Body IS and Optical IS. All cameras in the Lumix S Series use L-Mount interchangeable lenses, 45 of which will be available from Panasonic, Leica and Sigma by the end of 2020.

TechCentral Reporters