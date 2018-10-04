Panasonic develops its first full frame mirrorless cameras

New models offer 4K 80p/50p video recording, dual-Image stabilisation system

Panasonic has developed the Lumix S1R and the S1, its first digital single lens mirrorless cameras with 35mm full-frame sensors.

These models offer 4K 80p/50p video recording and a dual Image Stabilisation system.

“Lumix continues to forge the way and set new directions in imaging with the announcement of the S Series,” said Scott Mellish, product marketing manager, imaging, Panasonic.

“This marks a new era of growth and opportunity for LUMIX – with the S Series providing Panasonic with even greater reach into the world of the professional, while we continue to grow the highly regarded G Series.”

“Importantly for the photographer, Panasonic’s alliances with Leica Camera and Sigma see an impressive array of adaptor-free lenses available at launch,” added Mellish.

The camera features a double slot for XQD memory cards and SD memory cards and a rugged triaxial tilt LCD. The camera also has a Leica Camera’s L-Mount, making it possible to use interchangeable lenses that meet the L-Mount specifications of the partners Leica Camera and Sigma.

Panasonic will also build a lineup of Lumix S Series compatible lenses, developing more than 10 by 2020, including a 50mm/F1.4 single-focused lens, 24-105mm standard zoom lens and a 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens.

IDG News Service