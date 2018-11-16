P-Tech pilot project to boost students’ digital opportunities

Dublin schools log on for 2019 start Print Print Life

A new programme tasked with tackling the digital divide in Dublin’s North East Inner City is being rolled out in 2019. Pathways in Technology (P-Tech) opens to places in March 2019 and is due to begin that September.

The P-Tech model is a public education initiative that combines second level school education with elements of third level education and work experiences such as mentorship and internships.

The first schools in Ireland to participate in the P-Tech pilot will be Larkin Community College, Marino College and St Joseph’s CBS, Dublin. The National College of Ireland will be the initial third level education partner. IBM, Cisco, Virgin Media, Irish Water and Irish Life will be the first industry partners.

Paul Farrell, country manager, IBM Ireland, said: “Preparing all young people for the future of work is critical for our economic and social vitality. I’m very proud that IBM has been able to bring the P-Tech model to Ireland, and with the help of the schools, colleges and the Dept of Education & Skills, adapt it to work in the Irish educational context”.

Michael Stone, Chair of the North East Inner City Programme Implementation Board, said: “I was honoured to have been asked to chair the Programme Implementation Board and it is great to see the initiation of this model in schools in the North East Inner City. I would like to thank all those who made that possible.

“Kieran Mulvey, the person responsible for the Creating a Brighter Future report on Dublin’s North East Inner City had the hope that the Report would assist in creating a new start and developing a new approach for the betterment of this community and should contribute and assist towards resolving the particular and difficult challenges which they face on a daily basis.”

TechCentral Reporters