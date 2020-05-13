Output Sports launches the #OutputSoapbox Showdown Competition

With a number of sports science conferences postponed or cancelled this summer due to Covid-19, Output Sports, the NovaUCD-headquartered sports technology start-up, has launched the #OutputSoapbox Showdown Competition.

Using advanced signal processing and machine learning techniques, Output Sports developed an end-to-end solution that can test multiple components of athletic performance and track training programmes with a single wearable sensor.

The #OutputSoapbox competition was established to provide a forum for sport science researchers and practitioners to share high quality knowledge and expertise to a wide audience.

Interested parties must record and upload a two-minute video to Twitter, tagging @OutputSports and #OutputSoapbox. The deadline for submission is 31 May 2020. Those who enter will also be in with a chance to win an audience prize.

There are two streams in the #OutputSoapbox competition – the research stream, which allows undergraduate and postgraduate students and postdocs to talk about their research, and the practitioner stream, which allows sports science practitioners to talk about their favourite topic.

Output Sports will provide a cash prize of €500 for both the research and practitioner stream winners. There will be a €200 cash prize for the audience winner. All winners will be announced in mid-June.

Both competition streams will be judged by a panel of world-class sports science researchers and practitioners including; Adam Virgile, sports science coordinator at University of Vermont; Hilary Gannon, women’s head physiotherapist, Football Association of Wales and Dr Eamonn Flanagan, head of strength and conditioning, Sport Ireland Institute.

The judges will decide on a shortlist for this prize, which will be tweeted soon after the competition deadline, with a poll to allow the public decide a winner.

Dr Martin O’Reilly, CEO, Output Sports, said, “As a company founded based on six-years of research at University College Dublin, we really value the importance of dissemination of knowledge in sports science.

“With so many conferences and other speaking opportunities affected by Covid-19 we decided to launch an engaging and fun competition called #OutputSoapbox. The aim of the competition is to allow sport science researchers and practitioners, from around the world, share their knowledge and expertise to the wider sports science community.”

