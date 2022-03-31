Open call for participants in Dublin Marker festival
Dublin Maker has issued an open call for participants to take part in its day-long free festival of hacking, crafting, making, and doing.
Each year, the event hosts educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, artists, science clubs, students, authors and commercial exhibitors of all ages and backgrounds. Dublin Maker’s mission is to entertain, inform and connect the makers of Ireland, while inspiring the next generation of Ireland’s makers and inventors.
After a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dublin Maker is set to return to Merrion Square this summer.
Some of the topics Dublin Maker is looking for include:
- Student projects
- Crafts people showing their process
- Robotics
- Music performance and participation
- 3D Printers and CNC Mills
- Textile arts and crafts
- Home energy monitoring
- Rockets and RC Toys
- Sustainability
- Green tech
- Radios, vintage computers, and game systems
- Electronics
- Electric vehicles
- Biology/biotech and chemistry projects
- Food and beverage makers
- Puppets
- Kites
- Bicycles
- Shelter (tents, domes, etc.)
- Unusual tools or machines
- How to fix things or take them apart (vacuums, clocks, washing machines, etc.)
The closing date for applications is the 20 May 2022, however Dublin Maker will start accepting entries from the 17 April. Entries can be submitted from individuals as well as from groups, such as hobbyist clubs and schools.
