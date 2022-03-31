Open call for participants in Dublin Marker festival Invited to take part in the day-long free festival of hacking, crafting, making, and doing Life

Dublin Maker has issued an open call for participants to take part in its day-long free festival of hacking, crafting, making, and doing.

Each year, the event hosts educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, artists, science clubs, students, authors and commercial exhibitors of all ages and backgrounds. Dublin Maker’s mission is to entertain, inform and connect the makers of Ireland, while inspiring the next generation of Ireland’s makers and inventors.

After a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dublin Maker is set to return to Merrion Square this summer.

advertisement





Some of the topics Dublin Maker is looking for include:

Student projects

Crafts people showing their process

Robotics

Music performance and participation

3D Printers and CNC Mills

Textile arts and crafts

Home energy monitoring

Rockets and RC Toys

Sustainability

Green tech

Radios, vintage computers, and game systems

Electronics

Electric vehicles

Biology/biotech and chemistry projects

Food and beverage makers

Puppets

Kites

Bicycles

Shelter (tents, domes, etc.)

Unusual tools or machines

How to fix things or take them apart (vacuums, clocks, washing machines, etc.)

The closing date for applications is the 20 May 2022, however Dublin Maker will start accepting entries from the 17 April. Entries can be submitted from individuals as well as from groups, such as hobbyist clubs and schools.

To enter, click here.

TechCentral Reporters