Opa Mind’s Amy Awad on protecting your mental health

How AI can make for better workplaces and Twitter goes to war with Elon Musk
Radio
Image: Yan Krukov/Pexels

15 July 2022

This week Twitter is suing Elon Musk, Uber is accused of dodgy dealings outside of their outrageous ‘surge pricing’ and BMW are introducing subscription services to their car tech.

We also chat with Amy Awad from Opa Mind about how AI is helping mental health in the workplace.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.

 

Tech Radio · Opa Mind’s Amy Award on how to protect your mental health

For more on Opa Mind visit https://www.opamind.com

