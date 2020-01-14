One in three targeted attacks aimed at the financial industry

One third of all targeted attacks are aimed at the financial industry, making it the most targeted industry worldwide. This comes from CiPulse 2020, the annual threat landscape report from CyberInt.

After finance, government received the second highest number of attacks in EMEA and APAC regions, while it was the manufacturing industry in the Americas. Retail was found to be the third most targeted industry globally.

CyberInt also found that banking trojans were the most prevalent malware family observed in 2019.

Organisation will continue to be targeted by organised cybercriminal groups or nation-state sponsored threat actors in 2020, it said. While it anticipates that e-crime groups will continue to focus on big gains by going after large organisations. It expects that nation state actors will focus on IP theft and target utility companies and commercial or defence contractors to gain advantage and minimise national R&D and manufacturing gaps.

As a service platforms

While highly sophisticated attacks carried out by cybercriminal groups and nation-state sponsored threat actors pose ongoing threats, less sophisticated attacks using ‘as a service’ platforms available in the underground economy are becoming more prevalent, it found. These platforms give attackers access to complex tools for low rates and may become a serious threat for enterprises.

“Cybercriminals keep using the same TTPs [tactics, techniques and procedures] because they work,” says Adi Peretz, head of research at CyberInt. “Commoditising the attack infrastructure allows less sophisticated threat actors to gain access to more effective tools and poses an increasing risk to organisations’ IT infrastructure.”

“In-depth understanding of the threat landscape and how threat actors conduct operations are key factors in helping our customers protect their businesses,” says Daniela Perlmutter, VP of marketing for CyberInt. “Continuously monitoring threats in real time as well as investigating and tracking their TTPs and infrastructure delivers an in-depth perspective of the behaviours and motivations that is critical for threat detection and mitigation.”

CyberInt provides threat intelligence-led detection and response solutions for digital consumer businesses.

TechCentral Reporters