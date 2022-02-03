Seniors invited to trial independent living tech in their homes Nex system uses voice activated assistants, wearable devices, and ambient sensors to identify patterns and changes in an individual’s routine Life

Older adults across Dublin have been invited to trial an innovative new technology system that helps support independent living.

Developed by researchers at Dublin City University, the Nex system was designed help older adults live independently at home and facilitate self-management and support from carers where required.

The system uses a combination of technologies, such as voice activated assistants, wearable devices, and ambient sensors to collect data that can be used to identify patterns and changes in an individual’s routine.

advertisement





The team collaborated with older adults during the design early testing stage to identify user needs.

Approximately 30 older adults aged 60 years or older that living alone in the greater Dublin area, have a home broadband connection and are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (including booster dose), will be considered for the trial. Participants will be given an opportunity to test the Nex system in their home environment for a ten-week period.

The project is led by researchers at the Centre for e-Integrated Care (CeIC) and the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics at Dublin City University, in partnership with Irish technology companies, Davra and Danalto.

Principal investigator and assistant professor in community health, at the DCU School of Nursing, Psychotherapy and Community Health, Dr Catriona Murphy said: “Imagine a future in which we live longer at home with assistance from technology that can enhance communication, enable self-monitoring and securely share information with our network of care givers in order to preserve our independence and improve our quality of life. That is the future we are imagining with the Nex system.

“This is the final phase of the project where we aim to trial the Nex system in the homes of older adults. This is a great opportunity for anyone over 60 years of age and living within the Dublin region to test this system in their home and see how it could benefit them.”

TechCentral Reporters