Odyssey VC creates 100 new jobs in Kildare

Announcement coincides with launch of new digital offering Print Print Trade

Odyssey VC, an Irish provider of compliant IT solutions, is to create at least 100 new jobs at its headquarters in Sallins, Co Kildare.

The jobs will be highly skilled in nature and will be spread across the company’s technical, product development, service delivery, compliance and sales & marketing departments.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, Odyssey VC offers integrated cloud and computerised system lifecycle management services to life science companies that operate in highly regulated environments.

The company has delivered high double-digit year-on-year growth in revenue since its establishment and counts many global Fortune 500 Life Science companies as its customers including Pfizer, Amgen, Takeda and Alexion. The company is one of only six in the world, and the only Irish company, offering complaint hosting services.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the company’s new brand, CompliantCloud.com, which will be the digital offering of the company going forward. It is a first of its kind, Web-based platform that allows regulated customers to manage compliant cloud hosting and additional compliance services online. It was developed in conjunction with regulatory bodies globally, including those in Ireland, the UK, EU member states and the United States.

CEO and co-founder of Odyssey VC Oisin Curran said: “Odyssey VC is delighted to announce the creation of these new jobs. It is a very positive indication of the significant growth we have achieved. We look forward to continuing our growth, while providing the best-in-class services which has resulted in 100% repeat business across our client base.”

The company recently adopted a new sustainability policy and has signed a contract with green energy provider SSE Airtricity. The company believes that cloud technology will be a major contributor to organisations reducing their carbon footprint.

TechCentral Reporters