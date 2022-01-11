NUI Galway, Chatspace introduce AI student support platform

NUI Galway has teamed up with Chatspace, a Galway based decision intelligence company, to become the first university in Ireland to upgrade student services with a pioneering AI powered decision intelligence platform.

The platform allows NUI Galway to provide 24/7 student engagement at scale as well as generate insight led data to enhance decision making, ensuring the institution is best positioned to serve and encourage its students through every step of their university experience.

The partnership includes the launch of Cara, a digital assistant for web and mobile. Cara provides personalised and responsible information on student queries, enables contact with college staff and provides answers to thousands of frequently asked questions covering campus facilities and support services as well as other day to day services.

John Hannon, director of student services at NUI Galway, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Chatspace on this pioneering project. At NUI Galway we recognise that our students have high expectations for a modern user experience across all aspects of their daily life including their university experience.

“Our partnership with Chatspace reinforces our commitment to delivering a superior student experience and leverages Chatspace’s AI solutions and insights to free up internal resources to focus on student success.”

According to Chatspace CEO and NUI Galway alumnus, John Clancy: “NUI Galway is a true trailblazer and is setting the blueprint for the future of higher education across the Republic of Ireland. AI can help make data-driven decisions quickly and effectively to improve the way institutions communicate and interact with their students.

“The benefits of AI for the education sector are endless, and we look forward to continuing to work with NUI Galway and other higher education institutions to deliver solutions that support students through a successful education path.”

