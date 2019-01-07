Novi OneCloud unifies and secures cloud services

Secure IT and cloud service provider Novi has launched a new cloud service aimed at organisations that are looking to move as much of their IT as possible to the cloud.

Novi OneCloud, says the company, is suitable for companies from the single digits up to thousands of employees, and allows them to securely access information from anywhere in the world without the need for physical servers or VPNs.

With a €150,000 development investment, OneCloud is described as “Ireland’s first integrated cloud service which allows customers to aggregate multiple cloud solutions from the world’s leading vendors in a secure environment designed to facilitate streamlined deployment, management, access, reporting and billing.”

Novi emphasises identity management is a “core pillar” of the new service, with usernames, passwords and user accounts controlled and managed through the cloud.

All applications, it says, whether email, file storage or enterprise resource planning, are accessed seamlessly through a single sign-in, eliminating the need for users to keep multiple passwords and replaces disjointed business approaches to user access.

“Cloud computing is growing at a phenomenal rate, yet there are issues holding back wider adoption, particularly for SMBs,” said George O’Dowd, managing director, Novi.

“Our research shows that many businesses rely on a single vendor platform for all cloud products and services, with the complexity of integration, support and billing prohibiting use of multiple cloud providers,” said O’Dowd.

“Novi OneCloud allows customers to enjoy the best features from the biggest and best cloud providers, such as Microsoft, Amazon, Citrix and other niche security providers, in an easily set-up and managed single service. This reduces the reliance of businesses on a single vendor. It mitigates the risk of disaster and allows more flexible access to cloud with better security features.”

The OneCloud service, said Novi, can operate standalone service or be integrated with existing on-premises infrastructure. Organisations already utilising certain cloud applications, such as Microsoft Office 365 for email, can customise what features are implemented to ensure the solution best fits their exact needs. This gives companies have complete control over where their data resides, said the company, with obvious advantages for regulatory compliance.

File encryption and two-factor authentication provide added security, with the ability to layer additional services, determined by need and desired levels of security. These may include, said the company, email filtering, vulnerability and patch management, and mobility security for mobile devices to ensure end-to-end security from employee’s devices through to the overarching cloud environment.

“Businesses are reluctant to make significant investment in capital infrastructure,” said O’Dowd, “but many are also unsure of how to dive into the world of cloud. There are risks and drawbacks of putting all your eggs into the basket of one cloud vendor, yet managing multiple cloud providers is difficult without significant expertise. For minimal capital outlay, Novi OneCloud enables more enterprises to easily equip themselves to enjoy the significant benefits of cloud”.

