Nokia’s seasonal crop

Nostalgia, toughness and high pixel counts

Without mentioning the seasonal ‘C’ word, Nokia has introduced its range for that season.

Firstly, there is a 2720 flip phone, harking back to those late ‘90s days when people would produce their phone with a flourish and a flip.

The Nokia 2720 flip phone harks back to the ’90s but on a thoroughly modern platform.

Now with large keys and a durable chassis, it is very pocket friendly but grounded in the 21st century, preloaded as it is with Whats App and Facebook apps, as well as built in music player, camera, FM radio and classic games such as Snake. It retails, SIM free for €99.

The Nokia 800 series tough phones can put up with quite a bit of punishment.

On the other end of the scale, the 800 series is aimed at the rough and tumble users, from builders to extreme sports enthusiasts, being dust proof, water resistant and drop protected. It will withstand a 1.8 m drop onto concrete and submergence in water 1.5 m deep for 30 minutes. Loaded with the same app range as its sibling, including the dedicated Google Assistant button, it retails SIM free for €129, in black, or sand colours.

The mid-range 4, 2 and 1 series were all refreshed earlier this year and enjoy the same Android and security update schedule for two years after purchase as all Nokia phones, irrespective of their price point. This is still a key differentiator for Nokia, ensuring devices remain competitive and protected. When combined with the no overlay implementation of Android, it makes Nokia Android devices an attractive proposition.

Star of the show though, was the Nokia 7.2, in a lovely cyan green, ice or charcoal (black). Sporting a 48MP, triple lens camera with Carl Zeiss optics, this is a mid-range phone that punches well above its weight. At just €299 SIM free, or €269 from Three, this is a serious bit of kit for the price. Running Android 9 on the Snapdragon 660 platform, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 160mm (6.3”) screen is 1080 x 2280 pixels powered by an Adreno 512 GPU.

Watch this space for a hands on review.

For more details see nokia.ie

TechCentral Reporters