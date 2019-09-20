Nitro to establish EMEA HQ in Dublin

Company will double its Dublin headcount, creating 70 new jobs Print Print Trade

Nitro has announced plans to open its EMEA headquarters in Grand Canal, Dublin 2. The company will double its current Dublin headcount, creating 70 new Dublin jobs.

In 2013, the document productivity solutions company established its first office in Dublin and has since rapidly expanded. Over the last 12 months alone it has hired more than 25 new employees.

According to the company, the larger office space will set Nitro up for its next stage of growth in the region. The IDA supported company’s new HQ will play a central role in its global business strategy. Every function of the business will be represented.

“With an abundance of talent in Dublin, Nitro is committed to investing even more in our team here and to make Dublin our core development centre,” said David O’Donoghue, VP of engineering at Nitro.

Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland said “Nitro’s decision to double its footprint in its EMEA HQ in Dublin is very welcome. Nitro is a leader in its space and the software engineering team will be central to developing products to better serve the company’s growing customer base. This is a time of innovation and growth for Nitro which will be ably supported by the availability of tech talent in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters