Nintendo Switch Lite is official, and it’s coming later this year

Switch Lite is a compact all-in-one that doesn’t actually 'switch' Print Print Life

Nintendo has officially revealed the Nintendo Switch Lite, a cheaper handheld-only device that allows you to enjoy the library of Switch titles on-the-go. It’s set to go on sale on 20 September in the UK, US and other countries, and will set consumers back $199.99 (Euro pricing yet to be confirmed) compared to the £279.99/$299.99 Nintendo Switch.

The Switch Lite is focused on the portability that the Switch platform offers, providing an all-in-one experience akin to the Nintendo 3DS or Game Boy. The smaller Switch doesn’t feature detachable Joy-Con controllers and as such doesn’t connect to the TV for big-screen play – it’s purely a handheld device.

It also means that you can’t use motion controls in games like Pokémon Let’s Go! Without buying and using a separate set of Joy-Cons, with Nintendo confirming that “some games will have restrictions” on the new console. There’s no HD Rumble support either, which we think is a bit of a shame as it’s amongst the most immersive and accurate vibration motor on the market right now.

The differences don’t end with the built-in Joy-Cons though; the Switch Lite sports a smaller 5.5″ screen, weighs less than the original at around 277g and comes in three vibrant colours: yellow, grey and turquoise. There is a range of smaller changes on offer too, including a proper directional pad instead of four separate buttons on the left controller and the removal of the flimsy kickstand, providing an overall tidier look.

The combination of the removal of the HD Rumble motor, a smaller display and power-efficient tech provides extended battery life when compared to the original console, offering between three and seven hours of life per charge – crucial for a handheld-only device.

Pre-orders aren’t live just yet, but we imagine you’ll be able to get your orders in via the likes of Amazon, GAME and Argos sometime soon.

IDG News Service