Nextbase launches series 2 dash cam range

Greater connectivity and integration across new range Print Print Life

The dash cam maker Nextbase, whose cameras have been approved by insurers, has launched its range of series two device in the Irish market.

Among some of the new capabilities are Emergency SOS alerts, new Bluetooth services to integrate with smart devices as well as vehicles, and Amazon Alexa built in for control of car and smart device functions.

The series two range also has expandability to allow additional modules to be added, such as rear view cameras, cabin cameras and more.

From a safety perspective, the new models enjoy a completely redesigned mount with both suction and adhesive, as well as magnetic connections to ensure that fitting is easy but also safety in the event of an incident.

Support apps and software are also improved with over the air updates and comprehensive services.

Prices start from €59.99, up to €189.99, with the add-on modules priced at €59.99. The Emergency SOS service is free for the first year, and just €3.99 per year thereafter.

Watch this space for a hands-on review of 422 GW model with the rear view camera module. (312 GW review here)

www.nextbase.com

TechCentral Reporters