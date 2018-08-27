Next wave of premium iPhones to embrace colour frames – report

Dual SIM slots could be on the way in some international markets

In what has become an annual tradition, Bloomberg News has chimed in with his well-sourced prediction of what will happen at Apple’s September iPhone event. While there aren’t a many new details about the devices, it confirmed much of what was already expected of the new phones:

There will be three new models, with the 5.8″ and 6.5″ being OLED, and the 6.1″ model sticking to LCD like the iPhone 8

The 6.1″ model will have an aluminum frame versus the stainless steel one on the iPhone X, and come in an array of colours

All three phones will be equipped with Apple’s TrueDepth camera and Face ID unlocking system

Some international models will have dual-SIM slots

Apple will likely call the new phones iPhone Xs and may dump the ‘Plus’ moniker on the largest model

The processing speeds and camera will be the biggest improvements over last year’s iPhone X

The 6.5″ model will have the ability to view content side-by-side in apps like Mail and Calendar

German site Macerkopf has information sourced from German carriers that Apple and carriers will begin taking preorders for the new iPhones on 14 September. This gives a good hint as to when the new models will be announced, as preorders typically begin just a few days after the announcement event.

For the last several years, the new iPhones have been announced on the first or second Tuesday or Wednesday of September. We have long suspected that this year’s event will happen on Tuesday, September 11, though the association with that date may lead Apple hold the event on September 12 instead.

Either way, it makes perfect sense for iPhone preorders to begin a few days later, on Friday at midnight, as they typically do.

