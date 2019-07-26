NetBeans 11.1 adds Java EE 8 support

Quarterly release brings Java EE 8 support for Maven and Gradle apps, updates integration with Payara and GlassFish

Apache NetBeans 11.1, the first release in a new quarterly release cycle for the integrated development environment, builds on its longstanding support for enterprise Java.

Released July 22, 2019, NetBeans 11.1 provides Java EE (Enterprise Edition) 8 support for Maven-based and Gradle-based web applications, allowing them to be deployed to Java EE 8 containers. NetBeans 11.1 also integrates with Payara, a replacement for the GlassFish Java server, and GlassFish 5.01.

The NetBeans Java code editor supports new Java language features including switch expressions and an enhancement to the Java launcher to support single-file source-code programs. Switch expressions were introduced in a preview form in Java Development Kit (JDK) 12. NetBeans 11.1 also integrates with the Gluon OpenJFX samples for JavaFX.

Other new and improved capabilities in NetBeans 11.1 include:

Initial support for inline parameter name hints for Java

Polishing of the Gradle HTML UI

Introduction of a Java front-end application wizard for Gradle

Syntax coloring for Kotlin .kt files

The addition of Java-level registration for TextMate grammars

A staple in the Java development vein along with Eclipse’s IDE, NetBeans 11.1 is the first release Apache NetBeans release since the project left the Apache incubator stage. Apache has begun a quarterly release cycle for NetBeans, which the organisation took over from Oracle.

Download NetBeans 11.1 from netbeans.apache.org

