NCI wins EU Big Data funding award for pharmaceutical analytics research

NCI pharmaceutical analysis project secures €1.1m in CHRIST-ERA funding

National College of Ireland’s cloud competency centre has secured €1.1 million in funding from CHRIST-ERA, for their pharmaceutical data analytics and cloud computing project.

Each year, CHIST-ERA calls for research proposals on important topics. In 2017, the brief was ‘Big Data and process modelling for smart industry.’

Answering CHIST-ERAs call, NCI’s cloud competency centre was

successful in attaining funding to realise Smart Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

(SPuMoNI). Led by NCI’s Dr Adriana Chis and coordinated by PQE Group in Italy,

the project also has partners in Spain and Greece.

Dr Horacio Gonzalez-Velez, head of the Cloud Competency

Centre says, “I’m really proud that the Cloud Competency Centre’s core

strengths of cloud computing and data analytics have been recognised with this

award.”

SPuMoNI was presented by Dr. Chis and González-Vélez at the

CHIST-ERA Projects Seminar as part of the EU Presidency 2019 activities in

Bucharest in April.

Data integrity and end-to-end traceability are necessary for

those in the pharmaceutical industry to comply with international regulations

and guidelines. Huge amounts of data, in numerous formats, are generated by automated

manufacturing systems. This data must be vigorously analysed to guarantee quality

and compliance.

The NCI project will design data quality assessment models

that align with those industry regulations. Analysing data behaviour models over

time eventually identifies outliers, picking up on data that breaks the rules. Their

semi-autonomous data quality control decision support system ensures best pharmaceutical

manufacturing practice.

Gina Quin, president of NCI, says, “It is always gratifying

when hard work and reputation are recognised through a research award. The

college benefits not just financially, but from undertaking ground-breaking

work in Big Data, which will directly impact on industry.”

CHIST-ERA is a group of funding organisations supporting information

and communication sciences and technologies. Selected research projects are supported

by the EU’s Horizon 2020 Future and Emerging Technologies programme to

reinforce European capabilities in certain topics.

In Ireland it is managed by the Irish Research Council. NCI’s

cloud competency centre is a hub for teaching and researching.