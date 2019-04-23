NCI wins EU Big Data funding award for pharmaceutical analytics research
23 April 2019 | 0
National College of Ireland’s cloud competency centre has secured €1.1 million in funding from CHRIST-ERA, for their pharmaceutical data analytics and cloud computing project.
Each year, CHIST-ERA calls for research proposals on important topics. In 2017, the brief was ‘Big Data and process modelling for smart industry.’
Answering CHIST-ERAs call, NCI’s cloud competency centre was
successful in attaining funding to realise Smart Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
(SPuMoNI). Led by NCI’s Dr Adriana Chis and coordinated by PQE Group in Italy,
the project also has partners in Spain and Greece.
Dr Horacio Gonzalez-Velez, head of the Cloud Competency
Centre says, “I’m really proud that the Cloud Competency Centre’s core
strengths of cloud computing and data analytics have been recognised with this
award.”
SPuMoNI was presented by Dr. Chis and González-Vélez at the
CHIST-ERA Projects Seminar as part of the EU Presidency 2019 activities in
Bucharest in April.
Data integrity and end-to-end traceability are necessary for
those in the pharmaceutical industry to comply with international regulations
and guidelines. Huge amounts of data, in numerous formats, are generated by automated
manufacturing systems. This data must be vigorously analysed to guarantee quality
and compliance.
The NCI project will design data quality assessment models
that align with those industry regulations. Analysing data behaviour models over
time eventually identifies outliers, picking up on data that breaks the rules. Their
semi-autonomous data quality control decision support system ensures best pharmaceutical
manufacturing practice.
Gina Quin, president of NCI, says, “It is always gratifying
when hard work and reputation are recognised through a research award. The
college benefits not just financially, but from undertaking ground-breaking
work in Big Data, which will directly impact on industry.”
CHIST-ERA is a group of funding organisations supporting information
and communication sciences and technologies. Selected research projects are supported
by the EU’s Horizon 2020 Future and Emerging Technologies programme to
reinforce European capabilities in certain topics.
In Ireland it is managed by the Irish Research Council. NCI’s
cloud competency centre is a hub for teaching and researching.
