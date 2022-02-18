NCBI’s Possibility Project seeks new perspectives on independent living Project aims to utilise technology as an enabler for people who are blind or vision impaired to maximise community participation Life

National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) has launched the NCBI Possibility Project, an annual initiative working towards overcoming barriers in the built environment, through partnership with businesses and stakeholders.

In 2022, The Possibility Project aims to utilise technology as an enabler for people who are blind or vision impaired to maximise their independence and participation within the community.

With a once-off donation from Microsoft Ireland, the Possibility Project 2022 will offer seven awardees who would not otherwise have the means to purchase the technology, a pack designed to support independent mobility and navigation with the aid of Microsoft Soundscape.

Awardees of the Possibility Project 2022 will be provided with a technology pack consisting of an iPhone SE and a set of AfterShockz Bone Conductor Headphones. In an addition to an introductory training session, awardees will be introduced to Microsoft Soundscape, an innovative audio-based technology designed to enable people to build a richer awareness of their surroundings, thus becoming more confident and empowered.

“Alongside training from NCBI, we hope that we continue to increase awareness of some of the ways that technology can be utilised to support independence and enable more people to engage in, experience and grow their own local community,” said Chantelle Smith, NCBI national access and mobility manager. “We look forward to working in partnership with other companies next year to collectively address barriers to the built environment”

Applications close on 16 March and can be made via this application form.

TechCentral Reporters