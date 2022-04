NCBI’s Kyran O’Mahoney on assistive technology Peak Dyson, ambitious hackers and a new approach to tech in the charity sector Radio

This week we have a gadget that’s ‘peak Dyson’, an update on the Rehab hack, ask who are Lapsus$ and find out how the National Council for the Blind of Ireland chief technology officer is making use of assistive technology to create a sense of community.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.