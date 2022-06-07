NCAD programme showcases innovation and resilience among 2022 graduates Week-long programme includes exhibitions, in-person and online performances, talks and events Life

The National College of Art and Design (NCAD) has said the ability of its graduates to respond to significant challenges, including uncertainty, bodes well for Ireland’s society and economy.

NCAD Works 2022 is a week-long programme that comprises exhibitions by graduating students; a programme of in-person and online performances, talks and events; as well as a dedicated, online platform which offers students an opportunity to explain and promote their work.

The programme runs from 8 to 14 June and represents the first, full NCAD Works programme since 2019. There are 247 BA and MA graduates showcasing their work in-person or on its digital platform.

NCAD Works 2022 is accompanied by a programme of live and online events, bringing together graduates, artists, curators, industry experts and the public, offering a forum to discuss many of the concerns raised by students’ work.

Announcing details of NCAD Works 2022, Prof Sarah Glennie, director at the College, said: “Being bold and curious are fundamentals in NCAD’s approach to teaching and learning. Equally, making and doing – and sometimes failing – is part of a resilient approach to education which can make graduates more adaptable and solutions-focused, regardless of the disrupters.”

“What is interesting about the return of our full graduate showcase is that the issues students are dealing with are not vastly different to those before the pandemic: climate change; gender; mental health; and the convergence of physical and virtual realities continue to be topics that students explore. However, a key difference is that some of the issues – since the intervention of the pandemic – have become more urgent and more relevant to society and the economy.

“Our graduating students from design disciplines are creating sustainable medical devices that speak to the circular economy, while contributing to cutting-edge health care,” said Prof Glennie. “In fashion, circular supply and sustainable production is foremost in critical-thinking and output from our students. And across our schools, students are engaged in creating space for environmental recovery, equality and social justice. Tangible experience of making such as space is achieved through the many ‘real world’ projects students at NCAD undertake as part of their learning, working with community groups, NGO’s and businesses in Dublin 8 and beyond.”

