More than a third of adults have not updated their main password in the last year

New research shows that 39% of Irish adults have not updated their main password in the last 12 months. Commissioned by OneLogin and conducted by YouGov, the study analysed Irish adults’ online security preferences and behaviours.

It also found that 20% of the 1,000 participants have not updated their passwords in over two years. A further 5% cannot recall they last time they changed them.

When asked what the most annoying method of online security is, almost a third (31%) of Irish people named Captchas. For 17% of adults, one-time passwords are the most irritating.

The study also examined how adults store their passwords; 27% physically write them down on paper and 24% save them on their phone or computer. As the most common approach (43%) was undetermined, these adults either have no method or theirs was not listed.

Founded in 2009 by two brothers, Thomas and Christian Pedersen, OneLogin enables organisations to deliver a simple and secure way for employees to access apps and data, anytime from anywhere.

Dublin expansion

The study was commissioned to mark the opening of OneLogin’s new EMEA headquarters in Dublin. Led by Elle Lathrop, the Dublin team will be responsible for driving sales, engineering and customer services activities. OneLogin is looking to fill 30 various cross-functional roles including marketing, security and operations by the end of 2020.

“Ireland is fast establishing itself as a strategic technology innovation hub and one with an incredible pool of talent. We see the office opening in Dublin as an important move in the growth plans for OneLogin’s global business,” said Brad Brooks, CEO of OneLogin. “With the Irish market booming and major names moving into the market, we’re excited to be able to offer our solution at a time when every enterprise needs to securely and efficiently protect their business applications, employee and customer identities.”

Commenting on the study, Elle Lathrop, head of EMEA, OneLogin said; “Today’s OneLogin research demonstrates a growing awareness of the dangers of cybercrime, and points to an opportunity for Irish organisations and individuals to take a more stringent approach to their professional and personal online security.

“With the advancements in cybersecurity becoming more sophisticated, OneLogin is well poised to be the identity and access management solution of choice for enterprises globally. OneLogin’s Trusted Experience Platform securely, safely, and efficiently manages online identities, protecting data and privacy for customers all over the world.”

