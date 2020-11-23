Microsoft to create 200 engineering roles at Leopardstown campus

Microsoft has announced the creation of 200 engineering roles to bring its existing Dublin-based team of over 600.

The new hires will be involved in the development, deployment and support of new cloud services and emerging technology solutions for customers around the globe. Recruitment is already underway, with the company hiring for positions in software engineering, customer engineering, program management, product design, user experience and data science. New roles will sit predominantly within two global teams: Modern Workplace Transformation and Microsoft Identity.

When the current recruitment round is complete, the company will employ more than 2,700 people across its Leopardstown campus and its data centre operations.

The company also unveiled details of its new €27 million engineering hub at its growing campus in Leopardstown. One Microsoft Court, the new engineering hub, is a 10,000m2 facility located a few steps from Microsoft’s flagship building, One Microsoft Place. The company said the hub was “redesigned to support Microsoft’s Engineering Workspace Principles delivering an inspiring, accessible environment for engineers to innovate and learn from one another.” It added that the building aims to engage engineers by “creating an environment that supports work and fun – inspiring creativity, supporting wellness and empowering people to be themselves.” This is delivered with the support of a smart building system, which will help Microsoft achieve its sustainability goals.

At the heart of the hub is ‘The Garage’, a space and concept that Microsoft said is “well known and established at Microsoft’s Seattle campus and at 10 other worldwide locations.” When in the space, employees have the “freedom to innovate, fail, learn and experiment on projects they are passionate about.” The Garage at Microsoft’s Dublin campus is the first in Europe.

“Our engineers are driving innovation within the company and our Dublin based team is at the centre of this – developing technology and solutions for customers here in Ireland and around the world,” said Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland. “This year we have been forced to change how we live, work and do business with technology keeping us all connected and productive. The pace of digital transformation has accelerated. It is essential that we maintain the momentum and continue to leverage the benefits of digital as we reimagine Ireland and drive an inclusive recovery. Our engineers will be at the centre of that effort and we look forward to welcoming them into our newly redesigned space when restrictions allow.”

The investment is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland. Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said: “Today’s announcement by Microsoft demonstrates not only the company’s continued commitment to Ireland but also the attractiveness of Ireland’s value proposition despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The new engineering jobs announced by Microsoft will help shape the future of our economy and ensure that Ireland remains at the forefront of technological innovation globally.”

