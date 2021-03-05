Microsoft points the way forward for job seekers with StepIn2Tech

Microsoft’s new training programme aims to equip 10,000 people with the digital skills required to transfer to emerging and in-demand roles within the digital economy.

Developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the programme, StepIn2Tech, is designed to support anyone who is interested in developing their digital skills, with particular focus on supporting those who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. It will also support those that recently left school or college or are mid-career in an industry that is digitally transforming.

Developed in partnership with Fastrack to IT and supported by Prodigy Learning, StepIn2Tech complements recently announced government re-skilling initiatives as it aims to bridge a growing skills gap within the Irish economy by providing online skills training that match the in-demand skills from industry.

The programme will provide one-to-one advice and mentoring from Fastrack to IT’s digi-chaperones and guidance and support from Microsoft employees on soft skills development such as interview techniques and CV writing.

“Each course is completed online and at a learner’s own pace,” said Microsoft in a statement. “Participants will develop the technical and soft skills required to either gain an entry level role in the rapidly growing parts of the economy – either directly in a technology company or within traditional sectors that are becoming increasingly digitised. Many may choose to take a further step on their learning pathway by participating in some or all of the starter courses focused on productivity, coding, infrastructure, cloud, and design, deepening their knowledge and skill levels.”

StepIn2Tech is the latest learning pathway to be added to Microsoft Ireland’s ‘Pathways for Life’ programme, which consists of a diverse range of educational and training initiatives that have been developed for people of all ages, experiences and ambitions to help them to participate fully in the digital economy.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland, said: “We have partnered with Fastrack to IT to create a bespoke reskilling programme with the support of Prodigy Learning that equips those recently made unemployed or temporarily displaced with the digital skills that match today’s and tomorrow’s in-demand jobs. For many people, they won’t previously have considered a role in technology. The StepIn2Tech courses are designed to show people that technology is now part of almost every job – and having even basic digital skills opens up loads of opportunities. This is about accessible learning, with plenty of supports for people who are new to the area.”

“Together with Microsoft, we recognised the need and were keen to proactively address the growing levels of unemployment and the digital skills gap in our economy,” added Peter Davitt, CEO, Fastrack to IT. “Through StepIn2Tech, we will provide jobs seekers and displaced workers with easily accessible digital skills training that will open up new career paths and opportunities. With a renewed sense of confidence and a new skill set developed over the course of the programme, participants can take their first steps to a digital career or continue on a digital skills learning pathway.”

For more information, visit www.fit.ie/stepin2tech.

TechCentral Reporters