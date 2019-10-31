Microsoft invests £1m in DreamSpace Digital Learning Centre at W5

Centre will give students access to artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality

Microsoft has invested £1 million in a new digital learning centre at Belfast’s science and discovery centre, W5.

The centre, which will open next autumn, will give 15,000 students access to Microsoft’s DreamSpace digital skills experience each year.

At DreamSpace, students can engage with immersive technologies that boost their collaborative, problem-solving and learning skills. By engaging students in creative and innovative tasks, Microsoft hopes to shift their perspectives on the future of technology.

Visiting students can experience emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality. However, Microsoft plans to continue to alter the programme as new tools and technologies become available.

Microsoft opened DreamSpace at its Dublin headquarters in April 2018. Since then, more than 18,000 primary and secondary students have visited the space.

“We’re determined to equip the next generation with the skills and passion for technology they will need to succeed. With digital transformation bringing changes to our personal and professional worlds, it is important that our young people understand the role that technology can play in shaping their lives,” said Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland.

“I’m confident that working in partnership with W5, young people across Northern Ireland will be provided with the tools and skills to shape, change, protect and improve our world and our society for generations to come.”

Microsoft and the W5 team will tailor the experience to suit the age, skill and interest-level of each visiting group. The duo will also work together to promote STEM education through the Hour of Code and Girls in ICT campaigns.

TechCentral Reporters