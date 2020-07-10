Microsoft endorses Ergo as cloud partner of choice in Ireland

Microsoft has endorsed Ergo as its cloud partner of choice in Ireland after the IT services company fulfilled rigorous and independent certification processes to develop the most effective and successful delivery models for Azure Migration Services and Microsoft 365. The accreditations demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success with customers.

Certified as an Azure Migration Expert under Microsoft’s Azure Migration Program (AMP), Ergo has achieved advanced specialisations in ‘Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure’ and ‘Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure’. Ergo is also the only partner in Ireland to achieve Microsoft 365 FastTrack-ready status, which means customers are in the best-possible hands to accelerate the deployment and business adoption of Microsoft 365.

Steve Blanche, CTO, Ergo (pictured), said: “In the last 12 months, we’ve been through an incredible journey to achieve market-leading maturity in Microsoft cloud migrations and operations. I’m proud to say that our performance, expertise, technical intensity and our accreditations, have put us head and shoulders above every other service provider in the Irish market.”

Denis Meade, partner lead for Microsoft Ireland, commented: “Achieving advanced specialisations allows Ergo to showcase their deep knowledge in specific areas and to set themselves apart, demonstrate expertise, and build stronger connections with customers.”

Encompassing people, processes and technology to deliver consistency and uniformity in accordance with Microsoft’s Cloud Adoption Framework, the Azure specialisations demonstrate the completeness of Ergo’s methodology, fully validated under the scrutiny of a rigorous and independent audit. Ergo is now part of an elite group of only three Microsoft partners worldwide, with two Azure advanced specialisations.

The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration specialisation applies a framework for moving workloads to the cloud that covers governance, architecture decisions, networking and security, and uses automated tools for assessment and delivery. The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure specialisation applies robust configuration and security practices and leverages new cloud platform services like DevOps, serverless architecture and containerisation to deliver optimised application services.

TechCentral Reporters