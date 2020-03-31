Microsoft brings DreamSpace home during Covid-19 pandemic

Microsoft Ireland has announced that its digital skills experience, DreamSpace, is being made available remotely. A dedicated online resource that will help young people from six- to 16- years-of-age to engage in science, technology, engineering and maths from their home for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis with free webinars run through live Teams events and hosted online for use later.

Microsoft is also making free remote learning resources available to support teachers, parents and students during this time as everyone navigates learning at home and in many cases teaching students remotely with the help of technology.

The content shows technology in use in everyday life helping to show children that whether you are interested in maths, architecture, music, sport or creative pursuits technology, there can be digital at the heart of that.

The tailored DreamSpace HomeSpace resources also support parents and teachers throughout the country during this time as they take on the challenge of educating children and young people at home.

All participants, whether students, parents or teachers, will have the opportunity to programme their very own piece of music, design their very own retro game, and will be introduced into the world of coding through Minecraft.

“The impact of Covid-19 is something that we could never have imagined,” said Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland. “It is affecting every part of our daily lives and making us challenge many of our previously held perceptions. While as individuals we all need to play our part to help combat this public health crisis, as a company we want to do what we can to try to keep things as normal as possible for as many people as possible. Importantly, this means our young people.

“In line with school closures DreamSpace also took similar measures and is now closed to school visits. We know that many parents are now presented with a new challenge of working from home while also keeping children entertained and importantly continuing to learn. We want to help with this challenge by providing free webinars that children can participate in at home.”

To participate in DreamSpace HomeSpace sessions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1pm go to aka.ms/DSHomeSpace.

TechCentral Reporters