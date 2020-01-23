Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future

Only a few months left to port and test apps as December Surface Neo and Surface Duo releases loom large

Over the next few weeks Microsoft will begin asking developers to start building apps for the dual-screen future, including the Surface Duo Android phone and the Surface Neo PC that will run Windows 10X, the company’s next-generation operating system.

Microsoft said it will begin providing access to a pre-release version of the Windows SDK through its normal Windows Insider builds. Specifically, on 11 February, Microsoft will drop the Microsoft Emulator, a HyperV development platform that will allow app developers to begin porting their UWP and Win32 apps to Windows 10X.

If you’re a developer, the new Emulator and related Windows APIs will allow you to begin accommodating the hinge that will separate the two displays, as well as start thinking about the two screens: as two pages of a book, say, or as a primary page with additional notes on the second screen. Microsoft is also asking developers to start thinking about dual-screen layouts for Microsoft Edge, with CSS primitives and a JavaScript API.

With devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold already available or nearing release, the market is preparing for at least some dual-screen devices to enter the computing landscape. Microsoft’s probably in a hurry, too, as its Android-based Surface Duo, and Windows 10X-based Surface Neo are both due by Christmas 2020.

IDG News Service